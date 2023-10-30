BNP-Jamaat Hartal: With sticks and rods, AL men guard Dhaka

Awami League leaders and activists were seen in the major intersections of the capital yesterday protesting the hartal called by BNP and Jamaat.

AL along with their associate organisations gathered with sticks and rods in different intersections including Mirpur-1, Mirpur-10, Uttara, Gabtoli, Naya Paltan, Motijheel, Jatrabari, Khilgaon and Dhaka University areas.

Police were also seen in those intersections. They were patrolling with water cannons and armoured vehicles while Rab and BGB members also joined them.

Besides, AL activists took position in front of its central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the morning. They joined their pre-declared "peace and development rally" there.

Jubo League also held a separate programme at the same spot. Meanwhile, Awami Sramik League held a rally in Motijheel area while BCL brought out a procession on DU campus and joined a rally in TSC area.

Talking to journalists at Dhanmondi party office, Obaidul Quader, AL general secretary, said they will continue their "peaceful rally" on the streets in the coming days.

"We will not go for any clash if we are not attacked. We are talking about a peaceful election. But if anybody attacks us, we will do whatever the situation demands," he said.

Replying to a query, he said they will not initiate any political dialogue ahead of the upcoming elections.

"If BNP agrees with four 'settled issues', some talks can be initiated. The settled issues are -- no caretaker government, Sheikh Hasina will be the prime minister of the election-time government, the parliament will be in the status quo and no change will come in the Election Commission," he added.

Quader said BNP showed its face again by attacking the police, chief justice's residence and journalists in their grand rally on Saturday.

"If you [BNP] want changes, join the election. We are committed to hold the election in a free, fair, peaceful and credible manner," Quader added.