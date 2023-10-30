BNP-Jamaat Hartal: Empty roads, sporadic violence

Dhaka wore a deserted look amid thin traffic yesterday as the dawn-to-dusk hartal called by BNP and Jamaat took place with sporadic incidents of vandalism and arson in different parts of the city.

Very few public transports, especially buses, were available on the streets while police continued checking people and transports by setting up checkpoints at different entry points. A handful of inter-district buses left from three inter-district bus terminals in Dhaka during the hartal hours.

The activists of the ruling Awami League and its associate bodies, including Jubo League and Chhatra League, were seen with party banners and sticks on the streets. They were chanting slogans against the BNP and hartal.

The announcement of hartal came on Saturday following clashes and loss of lives in the capital, centring the rallies of BNP and AL.

Before the national elections, such programmes created anxiety in the public mind.

The city dwellers experienced hartal after three years and eight months, as BNP last enforced a strike on February 2, 2020.

Yesterday was the first business day of the week, and commuters and office-goers suffered due to the absence of public transport. Rickshaws and CNG-run auto-rickshaws were the only means of transportation. Private car movement in the capital was thin.

Many shops and roadside stalls were also seen closed.

Mohammad Salim came from Noakhali to Dhaka three days ago for a medical check-up. Due to the political rallies on Saturday, he couldn't return home. He came to Sayedabad bus terminal yesterday morning only to find no buses for Noakhali.

"I have to return home, as I have many urgent tasks to take care of back there. But I don't know when I'll be able to return," he told The Daily Star.

Like him, many people were stranded at the Sayedabad bus terminal, as very few long-route buses left the place early in the morning.

In the terminal's Janapath intersection area, there are two counters of Shyamoli Paribahan, one of the country's largest transport companies, but there was no staff present.

Mohammad Iqbal, a staffer at Hanif Paribahan, next to Shyamoli, said, "No bus has entered Dhaka since morning. And if no buses enter, we can't dispatch any buses from here."

The buses might start leaving in the afternoon, he said.

Meanwhile, Border Guard Bangladesh was deployed in the city to maintain law and order.