Hartal/Rallies
Staff Correspondent
Mon Dec 18, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 12:47 AM

Most Viewed

Hartal/Rallies

BNP defers today’s hartal to tomorrow

Cites state mourning for Kuwait Emir’s death as reason
Staff Correspondent
Mon Dec 18, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 12:47 AM
BNP's programmes on victory Day

The BNP has deferred the countrywide hartal it had called for today to tomorrow.

The party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi informed journalists of the party's decision through a virtual press briefing yesterday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The reason behind the deferment is because the country will observe a one-day state mourning today for the death of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah on Saturday, he said.

BNP and like-minded parties will therefore enforce the hartal tomorrow, Rizvi added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|নির্বাচন

নির্বাচনে ২৭ দলের ১৮৯৬ প্রার্থী, প্রত্যাহার ৩৪৭

নির্বাচনে অংশ নিতে মোট ২ হাজার ৭১৩ জন প্রার্থী মনোনয়নপত্র জমা দিয়েছিলেন।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|মতামত

আ. লীগ ছাড় না দিলে ‘তারা’ কেন জিততে পারেন না?

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification