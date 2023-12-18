BNP defers today’s hartal to tomorrow

Cites state mourning for Kuwait Emir’s death as reason

The BNP has deferred the countrywide hartal it had called for today to tomorrow.

The party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi informed journalists of the party's decision through a virtual press briefing yesterday.

The reason behind the deferment is because the country will observe a one-day state mourning today for the death of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah on Saturday, he said.

BNP and like-minded parties will therefore enforce the hartal tomorrow, Rizvi added.