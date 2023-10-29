AL ‘slyly crafted attack’ to crush people’s aspiration: Moyeen

BNP leader Abdul Moyeen Khan, who headed the five-member delegation of the party, was speaking to reporters after meeting with CEC Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmed at the EC Secretariat. File photo: TV grab

BNP standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan today said the "cold-blooded' attack on BNP rally was "slyly crafted" by the government in a bid to crush people's aspiration for the restoration of democracy in the country.

The BNP leader also said today's police brutality has drastically changed the political scenario, without further explaining.

At least two people died and dozens were injured today as BNP men clashed with police. BNP leaders said police in a planned way foiled the peaceful BNP rally by attacking its activists.

"There is nothing to be surprised about the brutal game Awami League government played on BNP's absolute peaceful rally," said Moyeen.

He said it was the government's strategy to delay the permission for the rally and give it at the last moment.

"Today's rally continued for hours in a perfectly disciplined and peaceful manner until all of a sudden tear gas shells started to rain in from the west end of the meeting… Violent attacks and shootings turned the whole place into a war zone."

"It is obvious that [the attack] was pre-planned. … this cold-blooded brutal attack [was] has been slyly crafted by the Awami League government to nullify the legitimate demand of the people of Bangladesh," he added.