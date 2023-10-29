AL activist killed in clash 'with BNP-Jamaat men' in Lalmonirhat

A local Awami League activist was killed in a clash between ruling party men and BNP-Jamaat activists in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila today, police said.

The deceased, Jahangir Alam, 44, son of Azizar Rahman of Berapanga village, was a member of Gokunda union unit AL, said Omar Farooq, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station.

Another AL activist Raju Islam, 36, was injured in the clash and was receiving treatment at Rangpur Medical College Hospital, the OC told our Lalmonirhat correspondent.

OC Omar Farooq said a group of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami activists jointly brought out a procession in support of the hartal around 8:30am and started vandalising shops in Mahendranagar Khan Market.

As AL activitists tried to stop them, there was a chase and counter-chase between the two groups.

The picketers fled after hacking Jahangir and Raju with sharp weapons.

They were first taken to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital and then sent to Rangpur Medical College Hospital where Jahangir died around 12:30pm, said the OC.

Additional police were deployed at the scene and the law enforcers brought the situation under control by throwing tear gas shells, added the police official.

Lalmonirhat District AL General Secretary Matiar Rahman told The Daily Star that BNP-Jamaat men vandalised AL men's shops. They attacked the ruling party men, killing AL activist Jahangir and injuring Raju.

Lalmonirhat district BNP President Asadul Habib Dulu and General Secretary Hafizur Rahman Babla could not be for comment as they did not answer the phone till 4:00pm today.