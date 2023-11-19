Hartal/Rallies
Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 19, 2023 09:12 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 20, 2023 12:00 AM

2 buses torched in Jatrabari, Dhanmondi

Star Digital Report
Jatrabari photo: Collected

Two buses were torched in Jatrabari and Dhanmondi areas of Dhaka today, on the first day of the BNP's hartal.

A bus was set afire in front of Jatrabari Police Station around 9:57pm.

Two fire engines of Postogola Fire Station were trying to douse the blaze, said Rashed Bin Khaled, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

Photo: Screengrab

Earlier, a bus of Mirpur Super Link service was set on fire by unidentified criminals in Dhaka's Dhanmondi at around 8:20pm.

On information, two fire engines went to the spot, in front of Anwer Khan Modern Medical College Hospital, and doused the blaze, he added.

There were no reports of casualties.

