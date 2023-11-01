Wheat-laden truck torched in Sirajganj

Miscreants torched a wheat-laden truck in Tebaripara area on Bogura-Nagarbari road in Raiganj upazila of Sirajganj last night.

No one was hurt in the incident, Asif Mohammed Siddikul Islam, officer-in-charge of Raiganj Police Station, told our Pabna correspondent.

The OC said the Naogaon-bound truck came under the arson attack in the area around 10:00pm amid a 3-day blockade called by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami separately.

He, however, couldn't say who might be responsible for the attack.

Drivers and helpers of the truck managed to flee when unidentified criminals set fire to the vehicle, the OC said.

Police and fire fighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire, the OC said today.

Additional police personnel were deployed on roads to avoid such attacks, he added.