Vehicles torched, vandalised in Dhaka, N'ganj, Ctg

At least five vehicles were torched and several were vandalised till this afternoon, on the third day of the countrywide blockade declared by BNP and Jamaat.

In Dhaka, two buses were set on fire in Azampur and Mohammadpur.

Unidentified miscreants torched a bus of Paristhan Paribahan around 7:00am in Azampur of Uttara, said Rafi Al Faruk, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

Two fire engines doused the blaze half an hour later around 7:30am, he added.

Another parked bus of Moumita Paribahan was set on fire around 4:40am in the Beribadh area of Mohammadpur, confirmed the fire service officer.

The blaze was doused around 5:10am, he added.

Rafi Al Faruk also informed that a private car caught fire in the Bakshibazar area at 4:45am. The flame was doused by two other fire engines at 5:03am.

The fire service could not say how the fire originated.

In Narayanganj, two trucks were torched and several vehicles were vandalised.

Four persons, who identified themselves as former JCD leaders, were detained while torching a covered van and a truck in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj around 6:15am, our Narayanganj correspondent reports quoting police.

Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Abir Hossain said a group of BNP men blocked the Asian Highway (Dhaka bypass) in the Nalpathar area and set the vehicles on fire.

Police rushed to the spot and fired shotgun bullets to disperse them. Locals and police then put out the fire, the Sr ASP said.

In Chattogram, miscreants torched a bus and vandalised two others in Rangunia upazila.

No one was arrested in the incident that took place near the Chandraghona Gana School area on Chandraghona-Chattogram-Kaptai Road around 4:00am.

"The buses were parked beside the road when miscreants set fire to a bus of one AB Travels and vandalised two other buses and fled the scene," Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rangunia Police Station Chandan Kumar Chawkbarty told The Daily Star.

On information, fire service officials rushed to the spot and doused the blaze later, he added.