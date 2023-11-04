Two-day blockade: 65,000 Ansar, VDP members to be deployed

As many as 65,000 Ansar and VDP members will be deployed across the country to ensure smooth movement of rail, road, and river transport during the two-day blockade called by BNP and Jamaat from tomorrow.

They will perform duties at railway stations, bus stands, launch terminals, important private facilities, and public places for two days starting from tomorrow morning, Jahidul Islam, a deputy director at Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, told The Daily Star.

The Ansar and VDP members also will keep a watchful eye on railway lines to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

At least 10,000 Ansar-VDP members will be deployed at 1,476 points across the country to protect railway lines, he added.

Apart from this, 55,000 members will perform their duties in 5,296 public and private institutions and their surrounding areas to ensure security.