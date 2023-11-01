Two BNP men held for torching bus in Savar

Two BNP men were detained for their involvement with torching a parked bus in Savar's Modhumoti Model Town area early today, police said.

Police however did not reveal the identities of the detainees.

Transport worker Abdul Mannan, who was present at the time of the incident, told the Daily Star, that around 20 to 30 men on several motorcycles shouting pro-BNP slogans set fire to a bus. They then threw brick chunks at several buses parked nearby, before leaving the scene.

Dipok Chandra Saha, officer-in-charge of Savar Model Police Station, told The Daily Star that around 20-30 BNP supporters on motorcycles set fire to a Rimi Paribahan bus at the bus depot early this mornin.

"Our patrol team members detained two people while they were trying to flee. Both detainees are BNP activists."

Operations are underway to detain the rest, he added.