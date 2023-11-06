Countrywide blockade
UNB, Dhaka
Mon Nov 6, 2023 09:55 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 6, 2023 10:00 PM

Most Viewed

Countrywide blockade

Second day of blockade: Rab arrests 26 for violence, sabotage

UNB, Dhaka
Mon Nov 6, 2023 09:55 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 6, 2023 10:00 PM

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) today arrested 26 people for allegedly being involved with incidents of attacks, subversive activities, and violence on the second day of nationwide blockade called by BNP and Jameet-e-Islami.

Opposition political party member and local cadre from Bheramara area of Kushtia district Oli Hossain, Sreepur Upazila Chhatra Dal member secretary from Jaina Bazar area of Sreepur in Gazipur Aminul, and local UP member and former ward general secretary of Golapganj upazila of Sylhet Dulal, were among the arrestees.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Besides, three people were arrested from Narayanganj, one from Gazipur, one from Manikganj, one from Rajshahi, eight from Jashore, one from Faridpur, one from Mymensingh, two from Cox's Bazar adding a total of 26 people from different parts of the country were arrested, said Imran Khan, assistant superintendent of police (ASP) at the media wing of the RAB headquarter.

Legal action is being taken against the arrested and accused, he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আইসিসি ক্রিকেট বিশ্বকাপ ২০২৩

ঘটনাবহুল ম্যাচ স্মরণীয় করলেন সাকিব-শান্ত 

শেষে গিয়ে কিছুটা নাটকীয়তা হলেও চ্যাম্পিয়ন্স ট্রফির আশা বাঁচিয়ে বাংলাদেশ পেল দারুণ জয়।

৪২ মিনিট আগে
|ইসরায়েল-হামাস যুদ্ধ

গাজায় নিহতের সংখ্যা ১০ হাজার ছাড়াল

২ ঘণ্টা আগে