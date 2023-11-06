Second day of blockade: Rab arrests 26 for violence, sabotage

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) today arrested 26 people for allegedly being involved with incidents of attacks, subversive activities, and violence on the second day of nationwide blockade called by BNP and Jameet-e-Islami.

Opposition political party member and local cadre from Bheramara area of Kushtia district Oli Hossain, Sreepur Upazila Chhatra Dal member secretary from Jaina Bazar area of Sreepur in Gazipur Aminul, and local UP member and former ward general secretary of Golapganj upazila of Sylhet Dulal, were among the arrestees.

Besides, three people were arrested from Narayanganj, one from Gazipur, one from Manikganj, one from Rajshahi, eight from Jashore, one from Faridpur, one from Mymensingh, two from Cox's Bazar adding a total of 26 people from different parts of the country were arrested, said Imran Khan, assistant superintendent of police (ASP) at the media wing of the RAB headquarter.

Legal action is being taken against the arrested and accused, he added.