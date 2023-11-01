Rizvi, 190 BNP men sued in Naryanganj

Police have filed four new cases in Narayanganj against 191 BNP and Jamaat activists, including BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, for alleged arson attacks and vandalism in the district.

The cases cases were filed with four police stations in Fatullah, Bandar, Araihazar, and Siddhirganj under the Anti-Terrorism Act and Explosive Substance Act, reports our local correspondent quoting police sources.

All the accused are involved in the politics of BNP and Jamaat, the police sources said.

Allegations of arson, vandalism, obstructing government work, and terrorism activities during the first day of the nationwide blockade called by BNP-Jamaat were brought against the activists, police added.

BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has been accused in two cases filed with Fatullah and Araihazar.

On Monday, a day after BNP's hartal, six cases were filed against 372 BNP and Jamaat men.

Today, a total 15 people were sent to jail by court in different cases filed earlier under Anti-Terrorism and Explosive Act, said Inspector Asaduzzaman, in-charge of Narayanganj court police.