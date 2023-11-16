Primary school set on fire in Manikganj

A government primary school was allegedly torched by some miscreants in Manikganj's Gior upazila early today.

The incident took place at Pachuria Government Primary School under Baliyakhora union.

School headteacher Moushumi Khan said the miscreants set the school on fire around 4:30am when the night guard went to offer prayers at the nearby mosque.

The matter has been reported to the upazila education officer, said the headmaster.

Upazila Education Officer Hasina Akhter Parvin said, "We were informed about the arson attack but the individuals responsible for the incident have not been identified yet."

The incident has been reported to the higher authorities for further action, she added.

Md Aminur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Gior Police Station, said police visited the spot. The matter will be investigated and legal action will be taken.

Several plastic chairs and painting festoons were burnt and the school was covered in black smoke.