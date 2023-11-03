‘Our lives at stake’

Day labourers finding it hard to survive amid recent political turmoil

A group of day labourers was waiting for employers to come and hire them to work on construction sites at Mirpur-11 yesterday morning.

Day labourers usually gather like this at certain spots in the city and wait to be hired, mostly for contractual jobs. They maintain a work-or-starve existence on a daily basis, and barely earn enough to eke out a living for their family.

Runaway inflation had already placed them in a difficult situation, and the three-day opposition-enforced blockade that followed Sunday's hartal has further exacerbated their sufferings.

When this newspaper approached them, at first they became excited, hoping for job opportunities. But they soon became disappointed after realising that these correspondents wanted to talk to them.

Yet, some of them decided to share their ordeal.

Shushil Barman, 51, was among them. He said he was prepared to be paid half of what he usually gets, as he did not get a single opportunity to earn any money in the last three days.

"I make Tk 600 per day by assisting construction workers," he said.

Apart from his wife, he has two daughters and a visually impaired son to take care of.

"I usually find an employer by 10:00am. But it is already 12:00pm. I don't think anyone will come today. I didn't earn a single penny in the last three days. People like us continue to suffer, blockade or no blockade," said a worried Shushil.

He said job opportunities have diminished this year, possibly because fewer people are starting construction projects, to cut costs amid inflation.

Hira Mia, a mason by profession, echoed the same. "If this situation persists, I don't know how I will feed my family of five. Our lives are at stake."

In a corner, this newspaper saw an elderly person waiting idly with his equipment -- a shovel, basket and a hammer. His name is Hakim Mia; like Shushil, he too assists construction workers.

"The rent in the slum where I live with my wife is Tk 5,000. I didn't earn anything in the last few days. My wife is ill. I don't know how I will manage her treatment," he said.

He said he has five sons and a daughter, most of whom have grown up. When asked why he had to do such high intensity jobs at this age, he replied with teary eyes, "You can understand why..."

The situation was more or less the same in other areas of the city -- Malibagh Rail Crossing, Khilgaon, Doyaganj, Shanir Akhra, Mohammadpur Bus Stand, Jhigatola Crossing, Badda Crossing and Nayabazar.