One arrested while vandalizing vehicles at Dhaka-Chattogram highway

Five BNP activists were arrested for vandalising vehicles in different parts of Cumilla, said police.

The arrests came as BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami are enforcing a 3-day nationwide blockade.

Three BNP men were arrested for vandalising vehicles on Cumilla-Sylhet highway, Mahmudul Hasan Rubel, officer-in-charge of Brahmanpara Police Station.

One BNP activist was also arrested in Chauddagram said Chauddagram's OC Trinath Saha.

Alamgir Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Cumilla Sadar South Police Station, said, "Our patrol police arrested one BNP activist while he was vandalising vehicles".

Sohaibul Sohag, a local, said, "A group of youths, on motorbikes, attacked vehicles, and fled."

Meanwhile, hundreds of members of Awami League and its affiliated organisations -- Chhatra League, Jubo League and Swechchhasebak League -- took positions at Alekharchar Bishwa Road area in Cumilla city.

Cumilla city Swechchhasebak League President Jahirul Haque Rintu told The Daily Star that the party men took position on different parts of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway to protest subversive activities by the BNP men.

Vehicular movement has improved on the highway compared to yesterday's situation, reports our local correspondent. Goods lorries, local buses and private vehicles were seen plying the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.