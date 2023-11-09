KMP offers Tk 20,000 bounty to help catch arsonists

The Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) has announced a reward of Tk 20,000 to help catch arsonists during the BNP-Jamaat's blockade, a KMP press release said last night.

Destruction of public property is a punishable offence under the existing law and Tk 20,000 will be awarded to those who would hand over those involved in setting fire on vehicles, throwing petrol bombs, and resorting to violence at various places, it said.

It also said that KMP is always alert to make Khulna a safe zone, adding that police are working round the clock to ensure the safety of vehicles by patrolling day and night during the political programmes.

Talking to BSS, KMP Commissioner Md Mozammel Haque said police are working in plainclothes in the city and intelligence was also active.

He also urged the city dwellers to feel free to call the duty officer of the nearest police station or to make a call to National Emergency Hotline 999 and the police would immediately come to safety.

Apart from this, anyone can provide information to the "Hello KMP" app that was now available on the Google Play Store.

He, however, said that the identity of the informant will be kept secret.