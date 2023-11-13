Jamaat follow BNP's footsteps in calling new blockade

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami today announced a 48-hour blockade programme from Wednesday to Thursday (Nov 15-16) in line with a programme announced by BNP.

Acting secretary general Maulana ATM Masum said in a statement that the current unelected government is once again planning to stage to come to power by a rigged election.

The government has turned the country into a dysfunctional, failed, and corrupt state with the ulterior motive of clinging to power illegally and the independence and sovereignty of the country is under threat, he said.

He said the blockade was called for the resignation of the government, the formation of a caretaker government during the election time, the release of Jamaat Ameer Jamaat Dr Shafiqur Rahman, and Ulama-Mashaikh, withdrawal of all political cases, and bringing down the price of goods, said a press release.

Earlier, BNP announced another round of 48-hour blockade.