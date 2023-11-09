Jamaat calls 48-hour blockade from Sunday

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has called another round of 48-hour blockade programme from Sunday.

Jamaat-e-Islami's acting secretary general Maulana ATM Masum announced the new blockade programme in a statement today.

He said that the blockade has been called for the resignation of the government, the formation of a caretaker government to oversee election, the release of Jamaat ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman, and other ulama-mashaikhs, withdrawal of all politically motivated cases and bringing the price of goods within the purchasing power of people.

A press release said the ruling party has destroyed the country's democracy and democratic institutions. Citizens have been deprived of all their basic constitutional rights, including the right to vote, freedom of speech, and hold rallies.