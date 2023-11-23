First Day of 48-Hour Blockade: Dhaka sees more traffic

Bus torched in capital, fire breaks out in train at Sylhet station

Vehicular movement increased in the capital on the first day of the sixth spell of the 48-hour blockade. Photo: Star

Traffic movement increased across the capital yesterday, on the first day of the sixth spell of the 48-hour blockade called by BNP and its allies to protest the schedule for the 12th parliamentary elections.

There were more public transports on the streets yesterday. However, only a handful of inter-district buses left the capital.

Besides, sporadic traffic congestion was seen in some major points, including Banglamotor, Farmgate, Bijoy Sarani, Mohakhali, Shahbagh, Elephant Road, Science Lab, Jigatola, Dhanmondi, Moghbazar, Satrasta, Banani, Uttara Jashimuddin, and Abdullahpur.

"It took me about 40 minutes to commute from Mohakhali to Shahbagh, which is much longer than the previous blockade days," said Kader Hossain, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver.

Kader had to wait for about 10 minutes at the Bijoy Sarani intersection, and another eight minutes at the Karwan Bazar intersection during his commute.

BNP’s Nayapaltan office remained locked with police personnel on guard. Photo: Star

ARSON ATTACKS

Meanwhile, arsonists torched a passenger bus in the Asad Gate area around 2:20pm yesterday. Following the incident, police arrested one Mamun from the spot.

"Mamun was arrested while trying to flee the spot," said Jahangir Alam, additional deputy commissioner (traffic) of Tejgaon zone.

Police also arrested Shamim Mahmud, joint convener of Dhaka South City unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, from Mugda on Tuesday for allegedly leading the violence in Paltan and attack on Rajarbagh police hospital during BNP's October 28 rally, Mahid Uddin, additional commissioner (crime and office) of DMP, told reporters at DMP media centre yesterday.

Shamim had planned the moves on October 26 and video footage proved his direct involvement in the October 28 incidents, he added.

"Following the directive of a central BNP leader, Shamim collected a bag from one Maruf from Dania footbridge the day before the rally to hand it over to one Riyad at Naya Paltan," said Mahid.

Police arrested Maruf, 20, over his alleged involvement in setting fire to a bus of Basumoti Paribahan in the Pallabi-11 area early yesterday.

"Maruf torched the vehicle for Tk 3,000 on the directive of BNP leaders Sazzad and Jashim," said Mahid.

Besides, Rab arrested three people in Mohammadpur and Adabor areas for torching a bus and vandalism in Mohammadpur and Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

Awami League’s office on Bangabandhu Avenue was relatively quiet yesterday as the sale of nomination forms ended on Tuesday. Photo: Star

FIRE BREAKS OUT IN UPABAN EXPRESS

A fire broke out in Dhaka-bound Upaban Express waiting for departure at Sylhet Railway Station at 9:30pm last night.

Seventeen seats of an AC compartment were completely burnt due to the fire. No one was injured in the incident.

Titop Sikder, warehouse inspector of Sylhet South Fire Station, said, "Being informed, two fire engines went to the station at 9:35pm. Reaching the spot, we saw that the compartment was burning from inside while the station staff kept the fire under control. Soon we doused the blaze."

"Except the carriage, no other compartments were damaged. We are investigating the matter," he said.

Railway officials and railway police could not be contacted for comments.