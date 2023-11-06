DU's BRTC double-decker bus torched at Mirpur

Miscreants torched a BRTC double-decker bus, which ferries Dhaka University staff, at Mirpur-10 area of the capital around this evening, amid the nationwide blockade called by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Eyewitnesses said the bus was set on fire under the Metro Rail station by a group of unidentified men around 5:30pm.

However, the fire was brought under control by the bus staff, using fire extinguishers.

"Receiving the information at 5:30pm, a fire engine reached the spot within five minutes. But the fire was controlled before we could reach," said Ershad Hossain, duty officer at Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

No passengers were inside the bus when it was set on fire, as it was returning from Mirpur after dropping off DU staff, said Kamrul Hasan, DU transport manager.

Yesterday, miscreants tried to set fire to another DU bus at Mirpur.