Countrywide Blockade: A lone passenger’s quest to find a bus

There was an unusual silence at the Gabtoli bus terminal when this correspondent visited it yesterday morning. But amidst such an eerie atmosphere, this correspondent saw one Delwar Hossain juggling from one counter to another to get a bus, as he had to go to Naogaon on an emergency basis.

"I have been trying to purchase a bus ticket for almost three hours. My aunt has to undergo an emergency surgery. I raised some money [for the surgery]. That's why I have to reach Naogaon at any cost today (yesterday)."

"Everyone is saying that the bus cannot leave with just one passenger," he said.

"I am running from one counter to another but everyone said there was no passenger except me," Delwar told The Daily Star.

On the first day of the two-day blockade enforced by BNP and Jamaat, it was seen that the counters were opened at Gabtoli bus terminal, but no buses left.

The owners did not operate their buses even though Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan at a rally at the terminal on Friday said buses would leave at any cost even if the number of passengers was few. He also told transport owners and workers that the government would provide all kinds of security.

In this regard, Shyamoli Paribahan's Manager Prabhat Roy said, "Buses have been kept ready. But how can we operate if there are no passengers?We know what the minister said but we have to get at least five to 10 passengers. We haven't been able to get any passengers since morning."

Contacted, a representative of Hanif Paribahan echoed the same.

Meanwhile, only three buses left Sayedabad bus terminal until 10:30am yesterday. On the other hand, all the buses were seen parked beside the road at Mohakhali bus terminal till 11:00am.