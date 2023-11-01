Commuters suffer for lack of public transport

Only a handful of passengers were seen at Sadarghat launch terminal. Photo: Prabir Das

Dhaka city dwellers suffered due to transport crisis as BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and a host of other opposition political parties enforced a nationwide three-day rail, road, and waterways blockade from yesterday.

On the first day of the blockade, very few public transports plied the roads compared to usual weekdays.

Offices and a number of educational institutions were open, and, taking advantage of the scarcity of public transport, rickshaw-pullers and CNG-run autorickshaws were seen charging excess fares.

Hardly any long-distance buses left the Gabtoli terminal amid the three-day blockade in the capital yesterday. Photo: Rashed Shumon

During a visit to Jatrabari, our correspondent noticed a calm atmosphere with no reported processions or picketing in support of the blockade.

In contrast, local Awami League activists gathered in a field to protest the opposition's programme. Besides, law enforcement agencies kept a close watch at crucial locations in Jatrabari.

A police personnel said, "We have deployed 70 police members at Jatrabari intersection alone. We are prepared to address any destructive activities.

"As of 9:30am, we have not seen any processions or picketing in this area," he said.

Shamim Ahmed, a private bank employee said, "I have to go to office. That's why I left home. But I'm worried about how I will go to Gulshan as I couldn't find any vehicles."

No long-distance buses left Gabtoli bus terminal yesterday morning due to "shortage of passengers", according to transport owners. Usually, 200 to 250 buses leave Gabtoli by 10:00am.

Liton Khan, a toll collector, said very few inter-city bus left the terminal.

Our reporters also talked to staffers at ticket counters of Hanif and Shyamoli Paribahan. They said they could not operate buses unless there was a certain number of passengers.