Chhatra Dal activists lock buildings of JU faculties

Leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal, BNP's student wing, of Jahangirnagar University unit today briefly locked several faculties at the campus on the first day of BNP's 48-hour nationwide blockade.

Soon after that, a proctorial team rushed there and unlocked the gates, our JU correspondent reports.

A group led by JU's Chhatra Dal unit former acting general secretary Zahir Uddin Mohammad Babar locked the gates of the buildings at the faculties of Business Studies, Arts, Biology and Institute of Comparative Literature and Culture with padlocks.

"We did this to support the ongoing blockade called by BNP. Seven to eight activists including the campus JCD leader Mazharul Amin Tamal, Salman Ahmed and Mehdi Hasan were present there," said Mizanur Rahman, an activist of the JCD unit and a student of the 2014-15 academic session.

BCL's JU unit president Akhtaruzzaman Sohel said, "Chattra Dal is carrying out the activity like thieves, but students are not with them. The students protested this by breaking down the locks."

The university's security officer Jefrul Hasan Chowdhury Sajal said, "In the morning, the locks of the business faculty building were found filled with super glue."

When asked that who did this, he replied, "I don't know."