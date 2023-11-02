Bus torching in Savar: 125 BNP leaders, activists sued

Around 125 BNP leaders and activists, including former lawmaker of Dhaka-19 Dr Dewan Salauddin Babu, have been sued on charges of torching a bus in the Savar area yesterday.

Dipok Chandra Saha, officer-in-charge (OC) of Savar Model Police Station confirmed the matter this morning, reports our Savar correspondent.

Mustafizur Rahman, the owner of Rimi Travels filed the case last night for the torching of one of the company's buses in Modhumoti Model Town area. At least 35 BNP leaders and activists were named in the case and 90 were unnamed, the OC said.

Dr Dewan Salauddin Babu was made the prime accused as the bus was torched on his command, the OC said.

Five of the accused have been arrested so far in the case, he added.

Around 6:00am yesterday around 20 to 30 people on motorcycles arrived in the area and set the parked bus beside the Dhaka- Aricha highway on fire. Police detained two BNP activists from the spot.

However, BNP leaders and activists have claimed that they did not carry out the attack.