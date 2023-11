A bus was set on fire in Sylhet's Jalalabad last night, on the eve of BNP's 48-hour blockade.

Miscreants broke the glass of a parked bus and set it afire using petrol around 7:20pm at Kumargaon bus stand, said Jalalabad OC Saiful Alam.

Locals and police doused the blaze.

"We're reviewing CCTV footage to nab the suspected picketers," he added.