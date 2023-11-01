Bus torched in Mugda, one held

Police detained one of two men who set a bus on fire in Dhaka's Mugda area this morning, on the second day of the three-day nationwide blockade declared by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

The bus was torched at 10:55am. Two fire engines doused the blaze around 11:08am, said Rafi Al Faruk, a duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

There were no casualties, he said.

Police detained Al Amin, 25, from the spot while his accomplice fled, said Abdul Majid, officer-in-charge of Mugda Police Station.

The two youths got on the bus posing as passengers, and once inside, they poured petrol and set the bus on fire, he said.