A bus of Bahan Paribahan was set on fire by unidentified criminals in the capital's Malibagh area tonight.

Receiving the information at 11:03pm, two fire engines rushed to the scene. The fire engines were trying to douse the blaze till the filing of the report at 11:30pm, said Talha Bin Zasim, an officer at Fire Service Media Cell.

The bus was parked along a street, he said.

No casualties were reported.