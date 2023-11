A bus parked on the Dhaka-Aricha highway was set on fire by unidentified criminals in Savar's Boliarpur area tonight.

Two men on a motorcycle torched the bus of Itihash Paribahan around 9:30pm, reports our Savar correspondent quoting Dipok Chandra Saha, officer-in-charge of Savar Model Police Station.

"We are trying to find out the men responsible and collecting CCTV footage," he added.