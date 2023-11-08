Bus set on fire in Gazipur

Countrywide blockade
Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 8, 2023 11:47 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 8, 2023 11:49 PM

Unidentified criminals set a parked bus on fire on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur's Sreepur this evening.

The bus was set on fire in Rangilabazar area around 6:00pm, AFM Nasim, OC of Sreepur Police Station, told our Gazipur correspondent.

Bus driver Riyad Hossain said the bus was parked in Rangilabazar area for repair. At that time someone threw petrol on the back of the bus and set it on fire.

Later, a fire engine rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Most of the bus was burnt, witnesses said.

