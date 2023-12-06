Bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Matuail

Unidentified miscreants set fire to a bus in Dhaka's Matuail area tonight.

The incident took place around 9:00pm in front of Matuail Hospital when some people hurled petrol bombs at a Green Anabil bus, said Officer-in-Charge Mostafizur Rahman of Jatrabari Police Station.

No arrests have been made yet as the arsonists could not be identified, he added.

A passenger, Hassan Jubayer, 26, sustained burn injuries and was receiving treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.