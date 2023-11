Miscreants set a bus of "Itihash Paribahan" on fire beside the Kafrul Police Station this afternoon, on the second day of the three-day nationwide blockade declared by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Farukul Ala, officer-in-charge of Kafrul Police Station, confirmed the matter.

Miscreants fled the scene after the incident 4:00pm, and the blaze was doused by locals shortly after the incident, he said.

There are no reports of casualties, the OC added.