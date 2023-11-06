BNP men torched vehicles wearing press vests: DB

Students torched a bus at Jashimuddin Road in Uttara on July 31, 2018, protesting the deaths of two college students in a bus accident at Airport Road in the capital. Photo: Collected

Detective Branch and Uttara divisions of Dhaka Metropolitan Police yesterday claimed Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal activists set fire to buses and police vans in Dhaka wearing vests and identity cards of journalists and rights activists.

They came up with the allegations following the arrest of two Jubo Dal leaders and a Chhatra Dal activist from the capital's Khilgaon and Uttara.

The 'troublemakers' are adopting new strategies to hide their identity, police added.

Following a tip off, Al Amin Mahin, 33, convener, and Mohiuddin Hridoy, 36, senior joint convener of Ward-19 Ramna Jubo Dal, were arrested in connection with the arson attack on a police van and a Balaka Paribahan bus near Mouchak flyover on October 28.

"Both arrestees admitted to their involvement in setting fire to the bus and police van as per directives of BNP top leaders and Dhaka South Jubo Dal member secretary Raibul Islam Nayan," Mishu Biwas, additional deputy commissioner of DB police, told The Daily Star.

Nayan himself uses press vests and two different National Identification Cards to evade the eyes of law enforcers, he said.

"After analysing CCTV footage, we found evidence of Nayan retrieving petrol and gunpowder from his vest. During the October 28 violence, Hridhoy and Mahin were observed in close proximity to Nayan. Drives are underway to arrest him," he added.

According to police records, Nayan is accused in six separate cases and was arrested in 2015 but obtained bail.

Meanwhile, DMP's Uttara Division arrested GM Hasan, former vice president of Chhatra Dal's Gazipur metropolitan unit, for allegedly hurling crude bombs at police near Uttara House Building yesterday morning after the law enforcers intercepted their rally.

Tohidul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of Uttara division, said the rally was brought by Dhaka city's north Chhatra Dal secretary Rasel Babu in support of the blockade.

Contacted, Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner of DMP, said they have the identities and pictures of the ones involved and strict action will be taken against them.