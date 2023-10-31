BNP men clash with police, AL in Bogura; vehicles vandalised, torched

Several people were injured when BNP activists clashed with police and ruling Awami League men in separate areas of Bogura this morning.

Many vehicles were also vandalised and later torched during the clash.

The clashes took place in Banani Lichutala area under Shajahanpur upazila and Baghopara area of Sadar upazila on Rangpur highway, reports our local correspondent.

Noor-e-Alam Siddiqui, general secretary of Bogura District Chhatra Dal, said, "We along with some senior leaders and activists of our district were conducting a peaceful blockade programme in Banani . Around 11:30am, under the leadership of Shajahanpur Upazila Awami League President Sohrab Hossain Sannu, people on at least 30 motorcycles came and provoked our leaders and activists there. This led to a chase and counter-chase. At least six of us were injured."

Sannu told The Daily Star that BNP leaders and activists were blocking the road and vandalising vehicles since morning. When we went to protest, they threw cocktails at us. I was hurt from the cocktail blast. Three of our motorcycles were set on fire."

According to eyewitnesses, BNP leaders led by Ali Azhar Hena, general secretary of Bogura BNP, started the blockade by taking a stand at Banani Lichutala area on the highway. A clash started at the area around 11:30am when AL men came to the spot.

Earlier, BNP men led by Maftun ahmed Khan Rubel, president of Bogura Sadar upazila BNP unit, blocked Baghopara area of Rangpur highway. Around 10:30am, members of police, Rab, BGB and APBn reached the spot.

BNP men threw cocktails toward them, said eyewitnesses, adding that police fired shortguns and tear gas shells to disperse them.

Later BNP people vandalised a truck.