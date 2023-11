Detective Branch of Police detained BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury this morning. He was held from a house in Dhaka's Gulshan around 1:00 am.

Shamsuddin Didar, a member of the BNP chairperson's press wing, told this to The Daily Star.

Later, Mohammad Harun Or Rashid, chief of DB of Dhaka Metropolitan Police confirmed the detention of Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.