Blockade: Long-route buses ignore home minister's call

No inter-district buses, except a handful belonging to Ena Enterprise, left Mohakhali Bus Terminal even after the home minister's request to operate buses amid the opposition blockade.

Only 14 buses of Ena Enterprise, owned by Khondaker Enayet Ullah, secretary general of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners' Association (DRTOA), left the terminal till 1:15pm.

This correspondent talked to around a dozen people including transport workers and traders at the terminal and all confirmed that no buses other than those belonging to Ena, left the terminal.

"Only 14 buses of our company left the terminal so far...Even those buses were not full of passengers," a staffer of Ena Enterprise said.

"You know our owner is a transport leader ... We are not in a position to say why other bus operators are not running their buses," the staffer, who wished to remain unnamed, told this correspondent.

Some city buses, however, were seen running after BNP and Jaamat-e-Islami started enforcing hartal and blockades following the October 28 violence centring BNP's rally in the city.

On October 29, the BNP announced a 72-hour blockade starting October 31.

Very few long-route buses were seen operating since the beginning of the opposition programmes, even though top leaders of major transport associations decided, the day after BNP's announcement, to continue operations of both passenger and goods-laden vehicles amid blockades.

But most transport owners were not operating long-route buses as they sought clear assurance from the prime minister about protection and compensation in case the vehicles get damaged and staffers are injured or killed.

In this situation, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal held a meeting with top transport leaders on Wednesday and from the meeting it was decided that the minister would talk directly with other transport owners and workers at four major bus terminals of the city.

He addressed a rally at Gabtoli on Friday and a rally at Mohakhali yesterday.

At the Mohakhali rally, which was attended among others by Shajahan Khan, president of Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation, and Ena Transport owner Enayet Ullah, urged bus operators to run buses defying the blockade. He also urged them to run buses even if there were a fewer number of passengers.

On behalf of the prime minister, he assured them of providing necessary protection and compensation when needed.

He reminded them that transport owners and workers played an important role in maintaining the supply chain and keeping people's lives normal during previous blockades of BNP-Jaamat in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

This correspondent, while visiting the terminal at noon, found a group of police at the entrance of the terminal. All buses were found parked inside the terminal and on roads. There were few passengers.

When asked why they were not running buses even after the home minister's request, a man inside a ticket counter said, "What can we do if owners decline to run buses. The home minister assured compensation but how much? If a bus gets damaged, the owner will lose, say Tk 10 lakh, but the government may give Tk 2 lakh. Then why will they operate buses?"

Passengers, albeit few, were facing hardships in the absence of transport.

Sohel Rahman and four others came to Dhaka from Bogura by trains last night on some urgent business relating to work visas to go abroad.

After completing their tasks, they came to Mohakhali terminal but failed to get any buses.

"What can we do now?" Sohel said.

A staffer at Ekota Paribahan's counter said, " We will operate buses at night. There is no favourable condition to operate buses in daytime."

The non-operation of bus is also causing difficulties for shops selling tea and snacks near the terminal, which is usually teeming with passengers.

"Our sales fall sharply amid this blockade," a 15-year-old tea vendor said. "My father can tell you how much loss we are incurring now."

Abdur Rahim, treasurer of the Mohakhali terminal-based Dhaka Bus Minibus Road Transport Workers' Union, was found at their office in the terminal.

Asked why they were not running buses even after the home minster's request, "How can we operate buses if there is no passenger? We are operating buses whenever we are getting passengers."

Abul Kalam, president of Mohakhali Bus Terminal Owners' Association, told this correspondent over phone that they were also not operating buses due to a lack of sufficient passengers.