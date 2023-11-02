Countrywide blockade
Star Digital Report
Thu Nov 2, 2023 09:16 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 2, 2023 09:19 PM

Most Viewed

Countrywide blockade

Blockade: Bus set on fire in Mirpur

Star Digital Report
Thu Nov 2, 2023 09:16 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 2, 2023 09:19 PM
Representational image/Pixabay

Unidentified miscreants torched a bus in Dhaka's Mirpur area this evening, on the third day of the countrywide blockade declared by BNP and Jamaat.

With this, at least four vehicles were set on fire in the capital today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The bus of Paristhan Paribahan was set on fire near Mirpur Stadium area around 7:30pm, said Mohammad Mohsin, officer-in-charge of Mirpur Police Station.

BNP announces 2-day blockade from Nov 5
Read more

BNP announces 2-day blockade from Sunday

Drives are underway to arrest the culprits, the OC told The Daily Star.

According to the fire service, at least 34 incidents of fire were reported across the country in the last three days.

Meanwhile, BNP and like-minded parties today announced a two-day country-wide blockade starting from Sunday.

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বোয়ালখালী থানা
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপির বিরুদ্ধে যুবলীগ নেতার নাশকতা মামলা, পুলিশ বলছে ভাঙচুর-বিস্ফোরণের ঘটনা ঘটেনি

অতিরিক্ত পুলিশ সুপার বলেন, যতদূর জানি বৃহস্পতিবার বোয়ালখালীতে কোনো ভাঙচুর বা বোমা বিস্ফোরণের ঘটনা ঘটেনি।

এইমাত্র
|রাজনীতি

‘প্রধানমন্ত্রীকে অনুরোধ সব দলকে নিয়ে আলোচনায় বসুন, দেশের মানুষ এটা চাইছে’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে