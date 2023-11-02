Blockade: Bus set on fire in Mirpur

Unidentified miscreants torched a bus in Dhaka's Mirpur area this evening, on the third day of the countrywide blockade declared by BNP and Jamaat.

With this, at least four vehicles were set on fire in the capital today.

The bus of Paristhan Paribahan was set on fire near Mirpur Stadium area around 7:30pm, said Mohammad Mohsin, officer-in-charge of Mirpur Police Station.

Drives are underway to arrest the culprits, the OC told The Daily Star.

According to the fire service, at least 34 incidents of fire were reported across the country in the last three days.

Meanwhile, BNP and like-minded parties today announced a two-day country-wide blockade starting from Sunday.