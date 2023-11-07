BCL men assault JCD leader on DU campus

A Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leader was beaten up by a group of Chhatra League leaders on the Dhaka University campus this evening.

The victim is Farhan Arif, joint secretary of DU JCD, reports our DU correspondent.

Chhatra League leaders claimed that they beat up Farhan near the main gate of Curzon Hall as he was "preparing for sabotage", ahead of the BNP's two-day nationwide blockade from tomorrow.

"We came to know that a Chhatra Dal leader was planning sabotage in front of Curzon Hall. We rushed to the area and found proof. We caught him and took him to the gymnasium. We beat him up after interrogation," said Faysal Ahmed, planning affairs secretary of Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall Chhatra League.

"We later handed him over to the university proctorial team," he added

DU Proctor M Maksudur Rahman told The Daily Star, "A youth who is involved in Chhatra Dal politics was handed over to us. There were no injury marks on his body. We haven't decided yet whether to hand him over to police."