Arsonists identified, arrests soon: DB chief

Police have made significant progress in identifying arsonists who have set fire to vehicles during the recent blockades, said Harun-Or Rashid, additional commissioner (detective branch) of DMP.

"We have collected CCTV and drone footage [of those incidents]. After analysing those, we have obtained the names and contact details of the arsonists. They will be arrested soon," he said during media briefing at Mintoo Road.

Harun said those who are behind blockades cannot evade responsibility for arson and vandalism.

He said police have stepped up vigilance to spot and catch the arsonists.

"Detectives in plainclothes have been deployed to increase vigilance so that no one can create chaos," said Harun.

Asked if the continuing acts of arson is a result of intelligence failure, the DB chief said police are trying their best.

"We have even managed to arrest several arsonists red-handed," he said.

He said miscreants are randomly choosing places and times to set fire to vehicles. Parked buses at random places are being torched, he added.

"But we are on it. No one will be spared and all those arsonists will be brought to book."

"We are making a database of people who have entered Dhaka with a sabotage plan. They will be caught in time," he said.

Harun also warned against subversive activities after the announcement of the election schedule.

"We will increase our drives to arrest warrant and FIR listed accused," he added.

Dozens of vehicles have been set on fire in rounds of blockades since a BNP rally was foiled on October 28.