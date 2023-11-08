Another bus torched in Jigatala

A passenger bus was set on fire in the capital's Jagatala area tonight amid the 48-hour blockade being enforced by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

The incident took place around 9:23pm, Farhadul Alam, operator of Fire Service and Civil Defence control room, told The Daily Star.

However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

On information, a fire engine rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, the official added.

Police detained two persons from the spot in this regard, said Parvez Alam, officer-in-charge of Dhanmondi Police Station.