AL continues to dominate Dhaka streets

Leaders and activists of Awami League and its affiliated organisations remained on the streets yesterday as well on the final day of the three-day blockade programme called by BNP.

The AL men said they took positions on the streets to "safeguard" lives and property, and vowed they would continue doing so in protest of BNP's blockade or hartal-like demonstrations.

"We are on the streets to prevent BNP from causing any unrest. No matter what they call for, be it hartal or blockade, we will stay on the streets until the election," Masud Bari, president of ward-32 AL unit, told The Daily Star.

BNP and Jamaat separately called the three-day countrywide blockade of roads, railways, and waterways, claiming that it was in protest of police action during their events and arrests of activists.

Meanwhile, AL announced that it would be in the field protesting the blockade.

While visiting Lalmatia, Mohammadpur, Shyamoli, Panthapath, Mirpur, Sabujbagh, Sutrapur, Gulistan, and Sadarghat areas, AL men were seen stationed at almost every important road and intersection.

Leaders and activists were seen sitting on the sidewalks, at least 20 to 25 in number at each junction, for almost the whole day.

They also brought out small processions and staged showdowns wielding bamboo sticks and cricket stumps in different areas across the capital.

Meanwhile, Dhaka city (south) unit AL men took position in front of the party's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue, along with the members of Swechchhasebak League, Jubo League, and other affiliated organisations.