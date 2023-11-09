92 vehicles torched, 200 vandalised in 13 days

Say transport owners

At least 92 vehicles were torched and 200 more vandalised in 13 days of blockades, hartals enforced by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami since October 28.

Khandaker Enayet Ullah, general secretary of Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association, said this through a press release today.

The organisation also demanded immediate action against those involved in arson and vandalisation of the vehicles.

He also congratulated the transport workers for operating vehicles defying rounds of blockades called by BNP-Jamaat.