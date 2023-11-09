Countrywide blockade
Star Digital Report
Thu Nov 9, 2023 08:51 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 9, 2023 08:54 PM

Most Viewed

Countrywide blockade

92 vehicles torched, 200 vandalised in 13 days

Say transport owners
Star Digital Report
Thu Nov 9, 2023 08:51 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 9, 2023 08:54 PM
Photo: Collected

At least 92 vehicles were torched and 200 more vandalised in 13 days of blockades, hartals enforced by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami since October 28.

Khandaker Enayet Ullah, general secretary of Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association, said this through a press release today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The organisation also demanded immediate action against those involved in arson and vandalisation of the vehicles.

He also congratulated the transport workers for operating vehicles defying rounds of blockades called by BNP-Jamaat.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

অবরোধে ভিক্ষা করতে হুইলচেয়ার নিয়ে মহাসড়কে

গত কয়েকদিন মহাসড়কের আশপাশে সাহায্য চেয়েছেন পথচলতি মানুষের কাছে। পথে যেখানে রাত হয়েছে সেখানেই থেকেছেন তারা।

১০ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

খোলা বাজারে ডলারের দাম বেড়ে ১২৭ টাকা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে