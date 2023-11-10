64 buses set on fire in Dhaka since October 28: DMP

Miscreants set a bus of Airport-Bangabandhu Avenue Paribahan on fire in the capital’s Banglamotor area yesterday amid the two-day countrywide blockade. Photo: Collected

A total of 64 buses was set on fire in the capital from October 28 to November 9, police said today.

Sixty-four cases have been filed with different police stations in the capital in connection with the incidents.

DMP Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime and Operations) Khandaker Mahid Uddin revealed the information at a press conference at the DMP Media Center.

He said 12 people were caught red-handed by people and police while trying to set fires. Some of them got on the bus as passengers.

Petrol, gunpowder, matches, cotton, old clothes, among other items, were seized from them during arrest the arrest. A "miscreant" died in Mohammadpur while setting a fire and escaping, he said.

A youth named Naeem, 22, died in a fire set by arsonists on October 29 around 3:30am. Another youth named Rabiul Islam, 25, was burnt. Both were helpers of the Asim Paribahan bus.