6 vehicles set on fire in Ctg, Natore, Sirajganj

Miscreants in separate incidents torched four buses, a truck and a covered van in Chattogram, Natore, and Sirajganj last night.

In Chattogram, two buses, including a double-decker, and a truck were set on fire last night creating panic among passengers.

Belayet Hossen, assistant commissioner (Bayezid Zone) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, told The Daily Star that a Dhaka-bound double decker bus of Relax Paribahan partially burnt after three miscreants riding on a motorbike set ablaze inside the bus in Dampara Bus Counter area around 10:30pm.

The bus driver and the helper were injured.

On information police and firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the blaze, he said.

The injured helper was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Nihad Adnan Taian, DC of West zone CMP, said driver of Lusai Paribahan noticed fire in the back seats of the running bus after the driver took few passengers from Akbar Shah's Gorastan area. The incident occurred around 9:30pm.

In another incident, two motorbike riders torched a garbage carrying truck of Chattogram city Corporation parked beside a road in the Baro-Quarters area around 9:00pm, the police official said.

In Natore, two parked buses were set ablaze in the district Sadar upazila's Boro Harishpur area around 10:45pm.

In Sirajganj, a covered van was set on fire in Ullahpara upazila around 9:50pm, said Rashed Bin Khalid, duty officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room.