48-Hr Blockade: Arsonists torch seven vehicles

360 more BNP activist held: Rizvi

At least seven vehicles were set on fire in separate arson attacks across the country, as the BNP and its allies enforced the 10th round of blockades yesterday.

The 48-hour blockade, which began at 6:00am, will continue till 6:00am on Friday.

The number of vehicles on highways yesterday was higher than during the previous blockades.

Visiting Mirpur 10, Bijoy Sarani, Bangla Motor, Nayapaltan, Sayedabad, Motijheel and other areas in the capital, this correspondent saw buses and other public transport stuck in long tailbacks.

However, on long routes, only a limited number of buses left Gabtoli, Sayedabad, and Gulistan terminals for different parts of the country.

Speaking to The Daily Star, bus operators expressed dissatisfaction, saying the numbers of passengers were still too low as they feared violence on the streets.

OVER 360 BNP LEADERS DETAINED

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi at a press briefing yesterday said over 360 party members were detained in 18 cases, and that 1,785 named and many unnamed were made accused over the last 24 hours.

With this, over 19,860 BNP leaders and activists have been arrested since October 28, party sources said.

Urging the polls aspirants to reconsider their decision to run, Rizvi said, "If you have the slightest patriotism, humanity, or conscience, then come back … Those of you who have submitted nomination papers for such a rigged election, withdraw them. Otherwise, the people will not forgive you…."

He also urged government officials not to "assist in the election" and called on voters to refrain from voting.

7 MORE VEHICLES SET ON FIRE

According to the Fire Service and Civil Defence, at least seven vehicles were torched in the last 24 hours.

Unidentified arsonists set fire to a bus of Baishakhi Paribahan in the capital's Badda around 7:50pm, said Rozina Akhter, a duty officer at the fire service headquarters, adding that two units were sent to douse the fire.

In the capital's Maniknagar, three Ekushe Express buses were set on fire by unidentified miscreants around 4:45pm.

A lorry and a bus were torched in separate attacks in Gazipur's Kapasia and Chandra.

Locals doused the fire on the lorry around 10:45am, while the bus in Chandra was torched around 11:30am.

Earlier in the day, arsonists set fire to a staff bus of Agrani Bank in Dhaka's Khilgaon area.

No casualties were reported in these incidents, according to fire service sources.

BNP and its allies have called continuous nationwide road-rail-waterway blockades along with hartals to protest the polls schedule recently announced by the Election Commission.

The party's Nayapaltan headquarters has been padlocked and under the guard of law enforcers since October 28.