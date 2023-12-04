4 vehicles torched on first day of blockade

At least four vehicles were torched in three districts, including the capital, yesterday -- the first day of BNP-Jamaat's two-day nationwide blockade.

BNP and its allies are enforcing the ninth round of 48-hour blockades that started Sunday morning, demanding the upcoming national election under a neutral interim government.

According to the Fire Service and Civil Defence, four vehicles, including two buses and two trucks, were set on fire yesterday in Dhaka, Gazipur, and Dinajpur.

In Dhaka, criminals torched a bus near the capital's Phulbaria bus stand in Gulistan. Two firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.

In Gazipur, arsonists stopped a moving truck and set it on fire on the Dhaka-Tangail highway in the Kaliakoir area. The truck was almost completely damaged in the blaze, said fire officials.

Hours later, criminals similarly stopped a bus of Yusuf Paribahan and set fire to it in Chandra area at 8:00pm. Everyone on the bus got out safely and there were no reports of casualties or injuries.

A firefighting unit extinguished the blaze, said Saurab Miah of Gazipur Kaliakor Fire Service.

In Dinajpur, criminals torched a paddy-laden truck in Kaharol upazila, injuring the driver in the process, said fire officials.

On the day, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the EC's show-cause notice for violations of the electoral code of conduct ahead of the "one-sided" January 7 polls was "a joke".

"It is the Election Commission that has destroyed the integrity of the constitution by announcing the election schedule against the people's will," he told a virtual press briefing yesterday, reports UNB.

"This is a lopsided election where all candidates that are contesting are either directly or indirectly linked with Awami League," the BNP leader said.

He also said the EC's decision to transfer UNOs and OCs on the occasion of elections is "just a reshuffle among Awami-minded UNOs and OCs".

Rizvi claimed the people are least bothered about this one-sided election which more than 60 political parties have boycotted.

The BNP leader alleged that the government is using law enforcers and the judiciary arbitrarily alongside ruling party "cadres" to establish fascism by again snatching the people's right to vote.

"The attacks on houses and businesses of pro-democracy leaders and activists, including BNP, continue to take place all over the country," Rizvi said.

In such a situation, he said fear and anxiety have gripped the BNP and ordinary voters ahead of the election.

He claimed that over 230 party leaders and activists were detained, and 10 cases were filed against 985 named and many unnamed BNP men in the last 24 hours till yesterday afternoon.

Rizvi added that law enforcers arrested more than 18,860 leaders and activists in 505 cases across the country until yesterday afternoon, since October 28 -- the day of BNP's grand rally.