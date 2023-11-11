4 buses torched in Dhaka

Countrywide blockade
Sat Nov 11, 2023 08:54 PM
Last update on: Sat Nov 11, 2023 10:13 PM

Countrywide blockade

Photo: Collected

Four buses were set on fire by unidentified criminals in the capital's Arambagh, Gabtoli, Gulistan, and Jatrabari areas tonight.

An Anabil Paribahan bus was torched in Jatrabari at around 9:27pm, said Ershad Hossain, duty officer at Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

Photo: Collected

Earlier, a Shomoy Niyontron bus was torched in front of Sundarban Square Super Market, Gulistan at around 9:00pm.

Meanwhile, a bus of Lal Sobuj Paribahan was torched in front of Notre Dame College in the capital's Arambagh area around 8:20pm and a Gabtoli Express bus in front of Gabtoli Bus Stand around 8:30pm, he added.

Photo: Collected

Fire engines were on the spot working to douse the blaze.

No casualties were reported in the incidents.

X