4 buses torched in Dhaka

The incidents took place in Arambagh, Gabtoli, Gulistan, Jatrabari

Four buses were set on fire by unidentified criminals in the capital's Arambagh, Gabtoli, Gulistan, and Jatrabari areas tonight.

An Anabil Paribahan bus was torched in Jatrabari at around 9:27pm, said Ershad Hossain, duty officer at Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

Photo: Collected

Earlier, a Shomoy Niyontron bus was torched in front of Sundarban Square Super Market, Gulistan at around 9:00pm.

Meanwhile, a bus of Lal Sobuj Paribahan was torched in front of Notre Dame College in the capital's Arambagh area around 8:20pm and a Gabtoli Express bus in front of Gabtoli Bus Stand around 8:30pm, he added.

Photo: Collected

Fire engines were on the spot working to douse the blaze.

No casualties were reported in the incidents.