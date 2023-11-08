33 arrested for political violence, sabotage: Rab

A total of 33 people were arrested today involving cases of attack, sabotage and violence that took place in different parts of the country during a nationwide blockade called by the BNP and other like-minded opposition parties.

Narayanganj's Rupganj Thana Chhatra Dal's former vice-president Russel Bhuiyan was arrested in Faridpur's Bhanga upazila.

He was arrested on charges of hacking and injuring three policemen, vandalising and setting fire to vehicles, said Imran Khan, assistant superintendent of police (ASP) at the media wing of the Rab headquarters.

So far, Rab has arrested a total of 251 people in connection with violence and sabotage in different parts of the country, including the attack and sabotage on October 28.

Currently, more than 150 Rab patrol teams have been deployed in the capital and 450 Rab patrol teams are engaged across the country.

Rab teams are also patrolling extensively in strategic locations.

Long-distance buses are being escorted to their destinations by Rab teams in order to provide security for public transportation during the blockade.