3 ‘Jubo Dal activists' held for vandalising buses in Dhamrai

Police detained three Jubo Dal activists who were caught vandalising two buses, one of which belongs to a school, in Dhaka's Dhamrai upazila this morning.

Harun Or Rashid, officer-in-charge (OC) of Dhamrai Police Station, confirmed the development to our Savar correspondent.

The detainees are Golam Mostafa, 40, Morshedul Islam, 19, and Rakib Hossain, 19, residents of Kushura village in the upazila.

Around 7:00am, a group of around 10 to 12 Jubo Dal activists were throwing brick chunks at the two buses on a road near the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Sreerampur area, the OC said.

Police detained the three while they were trying to flee, he said, adding that filing of a case was underway in this regard.

This correspondent could not reach Tamiz Uddin, president of Dhamrai upazila BNP, for comment as he did not receive calls despite several attempts.