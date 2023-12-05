3 JCD activists arrested over torching bus in Ctg

Police have arrested three leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal in connection with torching a vehicle and killing its driver and helper in Chattogram city during the blockade enforced by the BNP and like-minded opposition parties.

The arrestees are Md Hridoy, 22, Md Nazir Sharif, 21, and Md Raihan.

Sadira Khatun, deputy commissioner of Detective Branch (North and South) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, revealed the information at a press briefing on today.

She said during interrogation, the arrestees acknowledged that on December 3, around 10:45pm, they with 10/12 other JCD members vandalized a bus in front of the Relax Bus counter at Dampara under Khulshi Police Station and set it on fire.

Bus driver Tareq and helper Nazim Uddin were seriously burnt in the accident. They are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Following a case filed over the incident, a DB team raided Khulshi and Chandgaon areas last night and arrested the three.