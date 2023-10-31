3-day blockade: 2 BGB platoons deployed in Barishal

Long-distance vehicular movement halted

Two platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were deployed in Barishal city today amid the three-day countrywide blockade enforced by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

The BGB personnel will patrol the sensitive areas including important city roads, reports our local correspondent quoting Deputy Commissioner of Barisal Shahidul Islam.

Two microbuses with BGB, Rab, and police personnel were seen patrolling in front of the circuit house in the afternoon.

Members of Bangladesh Ansar stood guard in front the district administration office, reports our correspondent from spot.

River police were seen searching the bags and luggage of passengers at the city's launch ghat.

Although small-scale launches were running from Barisal launch ghat, number of passengers is low.

Launches were traveling on various routes including to Bhola, Mehendiganj, and Hijla.

Buses with a small number of passengers were plying on the internal routes since morning.

Long-distance buses are not running due to lack of passengers, said Humayun Kabir, vice president of Bus Owners' Group of Barishal.

Meanwhile, the BNP office in the city was seen locked today. Police continued to search the houses of BNP activists and supporters in different parts of the city.